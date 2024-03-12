Latest issue of CARS features leading viewpoints

What do some of the top minds in the auto repair space think about the year ahead of us?

The latest February issue of CARS magazine features 10 top leaders from the automotive aftermarket sharing their views on what’s going to change in mechanical repair, the challenges in the way and how shops can capture the opportunities ahead of them.

You’ll find insights from shop coaches, industry observers, AIA Canada, industry associations, banner leaders and the 2023 Shop of the Year.

We have a pair of news features: One looks at motor oil’s role as consumer habits change; the other explores the benefits of social media and the necessity of having a presence.

Shop owner Erin Vaughan offers advice on setting goals for the year in her column. Haven’t started? Haven’t made any yet? It’s not too late. She guides you through key considerations.

And then check out Letters from industry readers, our News section with an EyeSpy spotlight, By the Numbers and Class Act featuring Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Don’t forget about the Car-toon in the back.

Grab your issue of CARS or check out the digital edition.