KYB unveils environmentally friendly hydraulic fluid

KYB announced it has developed a fully sustainable shock absorber hydraulic fluid that eliminates the environmental risks associated with petroleum.

SustainaLub is a sustainable product that is both carbon neutral and recyclable. Full release to the market is planned for 2026.

According to the announcement, SustainaLub contributes to carbon neutrality by switching from petroleum-derived base oil to naturally derived base oil. It absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during cultivation of the plants used for the base oil raw materials, also reducing carbon dioxide emissions during transportation.

“Replacing petroleum-based oil in KYB shock absorbers with this new hydraulic fluid will save up to 15.6 million litres of oil per year,” according to the company.

KYB said it ultimately plans to apply this technology to all hydraulic products to reach a sustainable mobility society.