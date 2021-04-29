KYB Strut-Plus Rewards launches May 1

Following up on the highly successful “Feeling is Believing” consumer rebate offer, KYB continues its 2021 National Promotion schedule with the May 1 launch of “Strut-Plus Rewards”.

Beginning in May, Parts Professionals will have the opportunity to earn extra cash by recommending and selling KYB Strut-Plus and Truck-Plus assemblies.

“Parts Professionals are incredibly important to our industry. This promotion gives us a chance to recognize them for recommending KYB products,” said KYB’s director of marketing, Aaron Shaffer.

“Strut-Plus Rewards” allows Parts Professionals to earn up to $450 on a prepaid Mastercard gift card. During the two-month promotional period, participants will earn $10 on sales of four KYB shocks and/or struts and $25 on sales of two KYB Strut-Plus or Truck-Plus assemblies.

Parts Professionals can learn more about this promotion, register and track their sales at www.kyb.com/rewards.

The “Strut Plus Rewards” promotion will run from May 1st through June 30th.

For more information, log onto www.kyb.com.