KYB named Outstanding Marketing Partner by APA

KYB has again been recognized for its marketing efforts, being chosen as the Automotive Parts Associates (APA) Outstanding Marketing Partner.

The award recognized KYB for their dedicated service to APA shareholders and the organization amid the challenges of 2020.

The APA Suppliers of the Year award recipients were announced during the virtual 2021 APA Annual Shareholders & Suppliers Conference on Tuesday, March 23 as a video skit of a mock press conference. The production featured the APA Chairman of the Board of Directors, Douglas Squires as the ‘head coach’ with the other content supplied by the winners accepting their awards.

“It is always great to recognize the vendor partners who go above and beyond to support the membership of this group.” said APA president, Steve Tucker. “Choosing the winners from our vendor community is not always easy as we value all of our suppliers, but this group has really stepped up in what was a challenging year for all of us.”

KYB Corporation is a $4.2 billion global hydraulics manufacturer with over 8,100 employees and sells its products in over 100 countries. The company is one of the world’s largest suppliers of shocks and struts to vehicle manufacturers and has a full range of domestic and import shocks and struts for the aftermarket. For more information, log onto www.kyb.com.