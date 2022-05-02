KYB launches new rewards for parts pros

Automotive parts professionals will have a chance to earn extra cash from KYB through its latest promo.

The shocks and struts manufacturer is continuing its 2022 national promotion schedule with the launch of Strut-Plus Rewards.

From May 1-30, KYB will reward pros recommending and selling KYB Strut-Plus and Truck-Plus complete assemblies, as well as KYB shocks and struts. Pros will earn rewards on a prepaid Mastercard gift card.

Participants will earn $10 on sales of four KYB shocks and/or struts and $10 on sales of two KYB Strut-Plus or Truck-Plus assemblies.

“Recommending the correct shock or strut for a customer’s vehicle is an extremely important responsibility of a parts professional,” said KYB America’s brand manager Andy Castleman. “We want to recognize those parts pros that recommend KYB products.”

More information about this promotion, to register and track sales can be done at www.kyb.com/rewards.