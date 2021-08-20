KYB helps explore the arctic

Hydraulics manufacturer KYB had their shock absorbers equipped to expedition vehicles to support a journey to the Arctic.

KYB was part of the “Pole of Cold” challenge where the first team was the first in the world to reach the remote New Siberian Islands — a group of islands in the extreme north of Russia — by automobile, the company said in an announcement.

The team was led by Toyota ambassador Bogdan Bulychev. They travelled almost 12,5000 miles of harsh conditions; 4,000 of those miles were off-road and included driving over the frozen Arctic Ocean. The drive began in January and finished in May. The route covered the Russian locations of Yakutia, Pole of Cold, Kolyma, Magadan, Kamchatka and Chukotka.

The two vehicles used were a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 150. The average temperature was -58 degrees Fahrenheit (about -47 Celsius) with the lowest recorded at -80 degrees Fahrenheit (about -62 Celsius). Both SUVs were highly modified for driving in extreme conditions, KYB said. They were equipped with 38-inch wheels, LED lighting, thermal insulation and double glazed glass.

Additional heaters were installed on both engines, a thermal blanket on top and insulating boxes covering the radiators. Oversized fuel tanks allowed the vehicles to run non-stop for up to 10 days.

The expedition vehicles were equipped with KYB shock absorbers designed for maximum control and durability in extreme off-road conditions. The technical solutions used in the shock absorbers allowed the internal temperature to stabilize during operation, reducing the likelihood of fluid foaming and reducing internal stresses.

A video highlighting the expedition is available on KYB’s YouTube channel.