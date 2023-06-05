KW adds coilover for VW ID. Buzz

KW Automotive is expanding its range of coilover suspension kits.

The V3 coilover suspension is now available for the rear-wheel drive VW ID. Buzz. It’s made of stainless steel in Germany. The coilover kit can be customized to adjust the damping characteristics in the compression and rebound stages and the lowering height.

The ground clearance of the VW ID. Buzz can be lowered on the front axle by 25 to 45 millimetres and on the drive axle by 15 to 35 millimetres.

The coilover currently only supports models with the shorter wheelbase and rear-wheel drive. A KW V3 is still in development for the VW ID. Buzz Cargo, all-wheel-drive variants, and those with the long wheelbase.