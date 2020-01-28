Kukui starts 2020 with new execs, new vision for the future

Luke Kusher has joined Kukui as the new vice president of strategic partnerships.

Kukui, a supplier of integrated marketing automation and business analytics solutions for the automotive industry,

Kusher comes to Kukui from MechcanicNet, now Epicor, where he led their business development efforts for over 15 years.

Kukui has also expanded its marketing team to support new product initiatives with the addition of Rick Sage as director of marketing and creative services. Sage brings over a decade of marketing and branding expertise most recently as vice president of marketing and brand strategy with Honest1.

Additionally, while expanding the sales team, Kukui has tapped the talents of industry veteran Bill Adams, owner of Bud Adams Auto Repair for 18 years and host of the California Car Show radio talk show; Karl Coleman, a 20-year sales veteran with both MechanicNet and Mitchell1; and Connor Tracy, who spent over 15 years as a store manager with Firestone, Sears, O’Reilly, and others.

“Kukui has had an amazing couple of years with month after month of non-stop growth topped off with the investment by SSM Partners in 2019,” said Todd Westerlund, CEO of Kukui. “But I know that to continue to be the best in our industry and to continue to provide our customers with the highest levels of success we have to continue to add to our collective expertise.

In product news, the company has also unveiled powerful new product features. It has launched several new components of the All-in-One Success Platform.

Kukui Connect offers two-way business messaging; Kukui Shop Videos increases a shop’s SEO and customer engagement; Advanced Customer Reports; Follow-Up version 2; and an all-new email marketing tool.

www.Kukui.com