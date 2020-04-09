Kukui launches text message program for shops

Kukui is offering shops free access to its new text messaging program until June 30.

Shops that sign up will be able to use the new Text Connect Platform for free.

Designed to help shops employ new ways to stay in touch with their clients, Text Connect consists of several product modules that increase customer engagement and maintain relevance for the shop.

“Text messaging is a perfect solution for any business that needs to engage its audience instantly and elicit an immediate response,” a release from the company states.

The program – specifically the Text Marketing module – gives shops the ability to bulk send promotions and mass messaging to their entire client database.

It is intended as a “bay-filler” to send out quick announcements and specials for an instant reaction.

“A text message lets you engage your audience instantly and elicit an immediate response,” Kukui says. “And, as the preferred method of communication for consumers, text messaging is a perfect channel for businesses that want or need to get their customers’ attention right away. In our current circumstances, repair shops need to stay in touch with their community to let them know they are open and ready to help them with all their service needs.”

The new Kukui Text Connect Platform consists of several product modules focused on supporting text-based messaging between the shop and customers at various points in the customer journey. Text Reviews allows businesses to solicit feedback in the form of a Google Review about their recent repair service. Text Messaging provides a channel for one-to-one, text-based communications to a single customer. Text Marketing supports campaign based “text-blasts” to multiple opt-in customers with special offers, announcements, and other messages that will increase customer engagement and retention.

“Given the state of the world today, it is more important than ever for small businesses to be able to market to their customers via text. Our text marketing feature allows shops to have the confidence that they’re legally marketing via text, with multiple ways to encourage opt-ins,” said Heather Myers, chief product officer for Kukui. “I’m very excited to state that this is just the beginning of our texting platform, and I am looking forward to continuing to enhance it further and to provide our Text Platform clients a full-text marketing experience.

https://www.kukui.com/text-messaging/