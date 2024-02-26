Kia EV6 suspension kits from KW

KW Automotive now offers its KW V3 coilover suspension for the 585-horsepower electric crossover Kia EV6 GT.

The multi-valve technology features pre-set high-speed damping valves and adjustable low-speed damping valves for compression and rebound, giving a sporty and comfortable driving ride to the all-wheel-drive electric SUV.

The parts certificate covers a continuously adjustable lowering of 20 to 45 millimetres on both axles. In addition to the coilover suspension, the Kia is equipped with BBS CC-R Unlimited alloy wheels measuring 10×22 inches.