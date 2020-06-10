Kathryn Jones appointed chair of YPA committee

DRiV district sales manager Kathryn Jones has been appointed the new chairperson of AIA Canada’s Young Professionals in the Aftermarket (YPA) committee.

As a fourth-generation Canadian aftermarket professional, Kathryn’s passion for the industry started as she walked the aisles of her family’s jobber store.

Her drive to succeed in the aftermarket lead her to Georgian College, where she graduated with a Business Administration Diploma in Automotive Marketing.

She continued her education at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Automotive Aftermarket Management.

After graduation, Kathryn gained experience in outside sales working in the oil industry, but she returned the automotive aftermarket in 2016 as district sales manager Tenneco (now DRiV). Initially responsible for the Greater Toronto region, her territory has grown to encompass Eastern Ontario, as well.

One of Kathryn’s greatest passions is being an advocate and voice for the automotive aftermarket. As such, she has been an active member of the Young Professionals in the Aftermarket committee looks forward to building on this as the new YPA chair. Kathryn will serve as chair for a two-year term.