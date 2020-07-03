June vehicle sales a big improvement over April and May

Some 155,439 light vehicles sold in Canada in the month of June was “another big step forward on the climb out of the abyss,” according to analysts at DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

Although new light vehicle sales were down 16.2% for the month, it was nevertheless a significant improvement compared to the 74.6% decrease in April and 44.0% decrease in May.

Analysts suggested the June saw the release of some pent-up demand into the market, but months of uncertainty still lie ahead.

“With virus case counts climbing once again in the U.S., Canada’s economic and public health recovery stands on an unsteady pillar,” a company release states. “For the time being, however, the overall trend in new light vehicle sales is positive.”

Total first half sales settled at 643,604 units sold—down 34.3% from the previous year—with light truck sales at 507,925 units and passenger car sales at 135,679. In terms of share, light trucks accounted for a remarkable 78.9% of total sales while passenger car sales accounted for only 21.1% at the half year mark.

www.desrosiers.ca