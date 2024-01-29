Auto Service World
January 29, 2024   by Adam Malik

JohnDow adds spill absorbent

JohnDow Industries announced the addition of PurAbsorb, an industrial super absorbent, to its Dynamic line.

Upon contact, PurAbsorb begins absorbing instantly leaving a clean and dry no-slip surface. Its features include high absorption capacity, instant absorption without leaching and it’s 100 per cent natural.

“We are always growing our offering with products to make our customer’s life easier, and PurAbsorb fits that requirement in every way,” said Robert Christy, JohnDow president.

PurAbsorb is available in 1.25 lb. shaker jars and 10 lbs. bags.

