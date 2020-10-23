John Bean welcomed as official sponsor of WorldSkills

John Bean is officially a global industry partner of WorldSkills International, and will support WorldSkills Shanghai 2021 with automobile technology, providing wheel alignment and calibration equipment.

“We are very pleased to welcome such a world class company to WorldSkills,” said Alexander Amiri, director of sponsorship and partnership at WorldSkills International. “Their support will ensure we drive up excellence in automobile technology and keep those skills at the cutting- edge of technology.”

About John Bean

John Bean has been a household name in shop equipment technology innovations for the last 100 years.

Today, John Bean’s precision equipment includes wheel aligners, ADAS-calibration tools, test lanes, tire changers, wheel balancers and lifts designed and manufactured to the highest standards.

Committed to the next generation

In addition to managing the complexities of vehicle technology, John Bean places great emphasis on education and training of young people through dedicated academy programs, both virtually and in-person at training centers in all major geographic regions.

“We are delighted and excited to partner with WorldSkills in the automotive technology arena, as mobility is essential to a functioning world,” said Mariana Montovaneli, marketing manager for John Bean. “As vehicles are equipped with an ever-increasing amount of technology, ensuring proper service is paramount for the function of automobiles and for the safety of their passengers. Combining the world’s greatest young workshop talents with our cutting-edge technology will drive the skill in the coming years.”

John Bean was officially welcomed as the latest global industry partner during the General Assembly of WorldSkills International held Oct. 12-13.

To learn more about John Bean products, visit www.JohnBean.com.