John Bean Tru-Point adds new features, procedures

A software update from John Bean is giving Tru-Point users new features and procedures.

The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool’s new features include: Initial remote scanner vendor integration; target subscription expiration message on the home page; activation on first boot and network connection; send messages and promotions to the home page; add pointer target measurements to manual mode; and customer information is now available on the menu after selecting a vehicle.

“The best ADAS calibration tool on the market just got better with the release of software update 1.8.0, making Tru-Point even more efficient and productive,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for John Bean. “To improve coverage, the ADAS database found in the Tru-Point now has more cross-reference capabilities with the database found in our aligners; this will allow Tru-Point to provide relevant information more quickly and enhance the user experience. After updating to 1.8.0 software, Tru-Point customers will also be able to receive the 2023 R1 specs update which will further improve coverage.”