John Bean app designed to makes wheel balancing easier

John Bean has released a new app to help service technicians identify the best set of tools for their balancers, improve balancing accuracy, ensure rim protection and provide a faster setup.

The new John Bean EZ-COLLETS app is free to download through the Apple and Google stores and requires an e-mail activation to use.

“EZ-COLLETS is easy to use and will help service technicians find the ideal mounting tool that can provide the best wheel balancing results,” said Mariana Montovaneli, marketing manager for John Bean. “The purpose of EZ-COLLETS is to help service professionals find the best collet, flange, or quick plate for a wheel balancing job in just a few simple steps. When using the app, select a vehicle to view, and compare balancing tool options and the benefits of each. It also provides information about the tire and rim of the selected vehicle.”

www.JohnBean.com