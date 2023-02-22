Jobber News Executive Outlook: J.F. Champagne

Jobber News reached out to several leaders in the supply and distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket and asked them what they see happening in the industry over the next 12 months, what will improve, what one challenge to the industry will be and what opportunities are out there for jobbers and suppliers alike. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2023 issue.

J.F. Champagne, President, Automotive Industries Association of Canada

The right to repair movement will continue to be important in 2023. With higher interest rates, people will be reluctant to replace their vehicles.

This is good news for the auto care industry. Canadians will be turning to the aftermarket to maintain those vehicles longer. But if carmakers throw up roadblocks that keep consumers from choosing what shop they can use — dictating how much it will cost —Canadians are going to feel squeezed from both sides. And I think they are going to realize how important right to repair is when it comes to their vehicles.

Labour shortage is an ongoing concern throughout the auto care supply chain. The lack of certified auto care technicians is going to affect jobbers and suppliers. When shops have to limit how much work they do because they do not have enough technicians, it puts a limit on the number of parts manufactured and sold. It affects everyone.

The industry can’t miss getting in on the ground floor with EVs. There are still not many shops dedicated to EV repair and maintenance, but the market is growing. Parts manufacturers/suppliers need to jump on the right to repair movement. ASPs need increased access to data produced by EV components in order to safely repair vehicles. Supporting independent repair shops is vital to the survival of the auto care supply chain.