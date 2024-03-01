Jobber News Executive Outlook 2024: Nick Brunet

Jobber News reached out to leaders in the supply and distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket and asked them what they see happening in the industry over the next 12 months, what will improve, what one challenge to the industry will be and what opportunities are out there for jobbers and suppliers alike. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2024 issue.

Nick Brunet, President, COO | Bestbuy Distributors Limited

The upcoming year presents a transformative phase for Canada’s automotive aftermarket, marked by both emerging challenges and opportunities.

A pivotal trend in 2024 is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Canada. This shift necessitates an adaptation in the market, particularly for jobbers and suppliers. They must extend their expertise and inventory to include EV-related products and services, leveraging their strengths in customer service and local market insight to stay competitive.

Simultaneously, the Canadian automotive aftermarket is witnessing a notable phase of consolidation. This trend sees smaller players merging with larger entities, leading to a more concentrated market landscape. While this consolidation can lead to greater efficiencies and stronger market presence, it also poses challenges for smaller jobbers and suppliers striving to maintain their unique identity and customer base. Navigating this environment requires strategic planning, with a focus on niche markets, specialized services, or forming strategic alliances to retain competitiveness.

The persisting issue of supply chain disruptions remains a hurdle. To combat this, jobbers and suppliers must cultivate resilient and diversified supply chains and improve logistics management using the latest software systems.

Investing in staff training, especially in EV technology and sustainability, is another key to success in 2024. This investment will empower businesses to meet the evolving demands of the market.

2024 is a year of significant evolution for Canada’s automotive aftermarket. The sector’s potential lies in adeptly managing the market’s consolidation, embracing new technologies like EVs, and committing to sustainable practices. Those who adeptly navigate these changes will emerge as leaders in the evolving landscape.