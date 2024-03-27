Jobber News Executive Outlook 2024: J.C. Washbish

Jobber News reached out to leaders in the supply and distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket and asked them what they see happening in the industry over the next 12 months, what will improve, what one challenge to the industry will be and what opportunities are out there for jobbers and suppliers alike. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

J.C. Washbish, President | Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Biggest hope in the next year is the passage of C-244 by the Canadian Senate as well as the passage H.R. 906 – the REPAIR Act in the U.S. A secured win for right to repair in North America will be paramount in shaping the future of the automotive aftermarket.

Should the right to repair movement face setbacks, then winds of uncertainty will continue to blow throughout the industry. Uncertainty breeds other issues. This is a united effort — everyone should do their part. We are asking all independent jobbers, shop owners, retailers and distributors to reach out to their elected representatives and inform them on right to repair. We need as many people as possible on this. We need to do it; we cannot afford to sit on our hands and hope the heavy lifting will be done by our trade associations or someone else.

In the near future, this could be a challenging year for the Canadian economy, as high interest rates and inflation hit Canadians hard in 2023. On the upside, the general consumer will be repairing the vehicles they already own versus buying new vehicles. Now is the time for suppliers and jobbers to partner with repair shops and encourage vehicle owners to invest in their vehicles and maintain them with recommended service. A strong partnership between parts suppliers and customer repair shops is what wins the day, particularly with customer service, honest communication and parts availability.

To sum it up: Will 2024 have its challenges? Sure. And with these challenges will come great opportunities.