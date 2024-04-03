Jobber News Executive Outlook 2024: David H. Williams

Jobber News reached out to leaders in the supply and distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket and asked them what they see happening in the industry over the next 12 months, what will improve, what one challenge to the industry will be and what opportunities are out there for jobbers and suppliers alike. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

David H. Williams, CEO | Opticat/JNP Soft

Expect 2024 to look a lot like 2023 — good customer demand, no major supply chain interruptions, no major economic issues, etc. A few notable M&A events will have an impact. I would expect a few big suppliers could be acquired, as well as distributors, resulting in further consolidation. New EV sales could cool, especially if the CARS Act is passed in the U.S. — I would expect the pace of aftermarket replacement part development to slow down for EVs and focus would shift back to hybrid and ICE powertrains.

Managing costs for jobbers/suppliers is going to be the most significant challenge. I don’t foresee relief in the cost of labour, freight, raw materials, etc. next year. Couple rising operations costs with increased pressure from customers and competitors and expect many jobbers/suppliers to feel the squeeze on profitability. They will seek to partner with third parties to outsource, automate and optimize critical functions to manage and scale costs.

Jobbers and suppliers must take full advantage of all the new and unique pathways for their products to get to market. There’s been an increase in the number of services provided to shop management systems to integrate parts ordering and catalogues. New players are all using jobber/supplier product information. This is the best way for suppliers to get their products directly in front of professionals to build the brand and make a sale. Those with the best content will win as it gives the repair shop confidence that they are ordering the right part to reduce the risk of a comeback or a return.