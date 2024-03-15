Jobber News Executive Outlook 2024: Chris Kinghorn

Jobber News reached out to leaders in the supply and distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket and asked them what they see happening in the industry over the next 12 months, what will improve, what one challenge to the industry will be and what opportunities are out there for jobbers and suppliers alike. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2024 issue.

Chris Kinghorn, VP, Strategy and Growth | NAPA Auto Parts

People are still getting into the groove of going back to work. Expect kilometres driven to continue to climb, keeping the need for automotive service and repair going at a steady rate. Inflation will be an issue for consumers. They’ll be pressed with interest rates even with declines on the horizon. People have mortgages being renewed. Costs for people are going up. Typically, the automotive aftermarket is well positioned during times like this because people repair what they have. Prices of used vehicles are going to remain steady. People are going to invest in the vehicles that they have so that they can maintain mobility.

A challenge in the business is just attracting great people to our industry. The automotive aftermarket is under-recognized with the career paths and potential available within our business. We need to get people to recognize that you can start in a store and there are great career progression opportunities. How do we attract? People are on social media — be present. Show the culture and values of your company, your investment in the community and the things you do to create a place people want to work. Show your cause, passion and values that resonate with people. Finding a way to display that professionally is important.

The world is rapidly changing. There’s a lot of technology that can help you streamline your business to accomplish more with the people that you have and make people better. You can enhance your overall offering if you embrace those technologies and platforms. That’s exciting.