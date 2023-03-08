Jobber News Executive Outlook: Roy Moussa

Jobber News reached out to several leaders in the supply and distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket and asked them what they see happening in the industry over the next 12 months, what will improve, what one challenge to the industry will be and what opportunities are out there for jobbers and suppliers alike. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2023 issue.

Roy Moussa, VP, Western Canada & National Major Accounts, Napa Auto Parts

In 2023, the aftermarket will be in for another challenging, yet exciting year. Although the global supply chain isn’t perfect, it’s getting better. The fact that it’s getting better will allow for a better experience right through the value chain.

Inflation and interest rates will continue to put pressure on our consumer’s disposable income. That potentially could have a trickle-down impact on areas like miles driven. But it could also encourage drivers to keep their vehicles maintained and in good repair longer. We will all need to stay sharp, be agile and ready to adjust to customer and consumer needs.

I believe that we will continue to see a war for talent. It’s a universal challenge — whether it be suppliers, jobbers or ASPs, we will need to continue to work hard on attracting, developing and retaining the best team members in the industry. The best people deliver the best customer experience which translates into the best results. Finding those people and making sure they’re engaged is going to be a critical challenge everyone will face.

Electric vehicles are coming, and they are coming fast. Government regulations will make it more appealing for consumers to consider a switch. Although EVs won’t dominate the aftermarket for some time, they will be an important supplement to all in the industry. Getting properly trained and educated in EVs will prove advantageous in the very near future.