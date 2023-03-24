Jobber News Executive Outlook: Jason Yurchak

Jobber News reached out to several leaders in the supply and distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket and asked them what they see happening in the industry over the next 12 months, what will improve, what one challenge to the industry will be and what opportunities are out there for jobbers and suppliers alike. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2023 issue.

Jason Yurchak, Senior Vice President, Worldpac Canada

I see opportunity for growth in the aftermarket, as new car sales continue to be on the lower side due to the manufacturing slowdowns caused by chip shortages. Wait times on new vehicles ordered by consumers are stretching months and even up to a year. Given these challenges, consumers are choosing to repair their current vehicles instead of replacing them. We’re also seeing that existing vehicles are proving to be more reliable and longer lasting given regular service and maintenance, a plus for our industry.

Employment shortages across North America in transportation, shipping, logistics distribution and manufacturing continue to challenge the aftermarket. Some of our suppliers — specifically, their manufacturing plants — have been challenged by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. However, our industry is incredibly resilient. That includes jobbers, manufacturers and OE suppliers.

Going forward, do your best to keep your staff engaged, informed and motivated. As owners, managers or executives, we see the big picture of what is going on in the industry regarding supply chain and inflation. We can’t assume that everyone else does. The team members on the counter or the phone are your daily contact with your customers. They may see that a part is out of stock or a price has gone up, but if they can’t explain to your customer why, that’s a customer service lapse on our part.