Looking for full-time employment with time to enjoy the mountains?

Canadian Tire Canmore is seeking successful candidates to fill the following positions in busy automotive service centre:

Experienced Tire and Lube Technicians

Red Seal Automotive Technician or 4th year apprentice

Candidates must have 3+ years’ of service technician experience, working on all makes and models.

Must like rust!

Send your resume to svcmanager@canadiantirecanmore.com