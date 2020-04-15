Jason Best joins Uni-Select

Jason Best has joined the leadership team of Uni-Select’s Canadian Automotive Group as senior vice president, sales, Canada.

The former executive with Spectra Premium will head up Uni-Select’s Canadian sales team, focusing on strengthening relationships with member customers.

“We’re pleased to welcome such a seasoned sales leader to our team,” said Uni-Select president and chief executive officer Brent Windom. “Jason spent his entire career in the automotive aftermarket and he brings a solid track record to lead one of the most crucial areas of our business.”

Windom said the company is already preparing its post-COVID-19 strategy, and Best’s input will be an important component.

“Jason’s experience will be key to lead the development and implementation of our Go-To-Market strategies and ensure their success across Canada,” Windom said.

Best has over 22 years in senior global roles at Spectra Premium and was recently chairman of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada.