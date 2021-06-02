ISN to host Tool Dealer Expo

Integrated Supply Network (ISN) will host the Tool Dealer Expo from July 8-10, 2021.

Tool Dealer Expo is well known across the automotive industry as one of the most exciting and entertaining events of the year. Over the course of three days, tool and equipment distributors get a chance to take advantage of the biggest deals of the year and lucky winners walk away with brand new vehicles and more grand prizes!

This is the second year that the expo will be held virtually.

Attendees will have the chance to stock up, save, and win by increasing margin with great deals from more than 70 top suppliers.

They will also have a chance to win a Jeep Renegade, one of twelve 65-inch Smart TVs courtesy of Autel, one of five Vacation Packages courtesy of Gearwrench, one of nine $1,000 Cabela’s shopping sprees courtesy of Lincoln-Mityvac, one of ten Green Mountain Grills courtesy of Milwaukee, or one off our four NFL or NBA ticket giveaways courtesy of Power Probe.

Customers must register in order to participate. To register, click here.