As he was doing that, Sainz was also passing his teammate to secure the lead of the race, and he drove off into the distance. Perez, Leclerc and Hamilton were left to battle it out for the final podium places, which brought some tremendous racing. While the Ferrari and Red Bull pair were battling it out over second place, The Silver Arrow flew passed the pair of them to thunderous cheers from the Silverstone crowd. Unfortunately for him, he couldn’t hold on to the position and both his adversaries came steaming back passed. Perez managed to pull away from the remaining pair but that wasn’t the end of the battle, with Hamilton eventually winning the tussle with Leclerc and securing third place, his second podium in as many races.

Glad to be back

Despite the disappointment of not managing to secure his ninth British Grand Prix victory, he was still in a relatively positive mood. Speaking after the race he said: “I’m so grateful to be back in and amongst it, I’m just holding on by the skin of my teeth.”