Innova intros new diag tools

Innova Electronics Corporation has launched its OE-level professional Smart Diagnostic System (SDS) Tablets and RepairSolutionsPRO app.

The smart tablet tools and app are part of Innova’s new line of professional automotive solutions to deliver pro-level features and functions that maximize the diagnostic process, save automotive technicians time and improve shops’ communication with their customers.

This is the first Innova line designed specifically for professional automotive repair use. It was created with input from ASE Certified technicians, automotive repair students, longtime Innova customers and insight from shop visits with a goal to revolutionize the diagnostic process.

“Today’s entry-level techs have grown up with smartphones and tablets; they want everything in the palm of their hands on a touch screen device,” said Keith Andreasen, Innova’s tool product manager. “We created this line of OE-level diagnostic tablets and paired them with our unrivalled RepairSolutionsPRO solution to deliver Innova’s ease-of-use and time-saving knowledgebase of diagnostic information, service and maintenance solutions.

“We offer it in a format a younger generation of techs understand, while continuing to deliver the features, functions, affordability and unmatched support the industry has long entrusted to Innova.”

The line features three professional tablet tools. The SDS43 and SDS50 don’t rely on the Android platform. Each tablet works on all 1996 to current model vehicles, including battery electric vehicles hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Once connected to a vehicle, the tablets auto decode the VIN and offer OBD2 and OEM diagnostic pathways.