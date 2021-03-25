In case you missed it: CARS February issue out now!

To access your free digital copy of CARS magazine, click here.

The January/February issue of CARS magazine is now available online!

This month’s cover story, Consumers, Connected Cars, and the Fight for Control, explores the topic of connected cars and the controversy surrounding it. Also known as the Right to Repair Act, we dive deeper into the issue of whether wireless vehicle data should be transparent and shared with the consumer. According to some North American organizations, including Auto Care Association, AIA Canada, and AASA, if the aftermarket wishes to remain competitive as global supply chains go digital, the answer is yes.

Together, these three associations have recently teamed up in an attempt to ask policymakers to pass legislation that ensures vehicle owners keep their right to choose where they take their vehicles for maintenance and repair.

This issue is packed with informative articles and features, including one on how COVID-19 has forced repair shops to adjust their internal processes. Plus, don’t miss our special feature on page 18 which shows why investing in an EV charger for your shop could be a smart move for this year.

From all of us at CARS magazine, happy reading!