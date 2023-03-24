Hybrid work: Here to stay

Hybrid work isn’t a flash in the pan — it’s here to stay as a key component of daily work life for many office workers. So companies not offering a plan risk losing out on key talent, a report suggested.

“Maintaining a hybrid workplace is the most effective way to stay competitive in the labour market and attract and retain the most talented professionals,” said an announcement from Frost & Sullivan to present its white paper, The Hybrid Workplace is Here to Stay: Are You Ready?

But engaging in a hybrid workplace has caused disruption. Companies have had to change the way they operate in what Frost & Sullivan call “never-before-seen challenges.” For example, companies are having to make on-the-fly adjustments to organizational culture, adopt new digital technologies and figure out new work strategies to make sure business objectives hit deadlines.

“As we move into a world in which companies face the reality of a true hybrid workplace — where a constantly changing mix of employees work in person and from remote locations—organizations must shift from a reactive to a proactive approach. They must ensure they have the right technology and culture to support all their employees, regardless of where they are working,” said Melanie Turek, vice president of connected work at Frost & Sullivan.

Finding seamless platforms that are intuitive that meet the needs of the evolving hybrid workforce is of the utmost importance, noted Craig Walker, CEO at Dialpad, which commissioned the white paper.

“Hybrid work is and will continue to be a fixture in our lives, and businesses across industries need solutions that will enable them to enhance collaboration and customer satisfaction while supporting them in their efforts to accelerate their global digital transformation efforts and meet the hybrid workforce wherever they are,” he added.