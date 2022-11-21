Hybrid battery cooling fans from Continental

Hybrid cooling fans from Continental have seen a big expansion recently from Continental.

Seven new direct-fit OE replacements provide coverage for popular hybrid vehicles from 11 makes between model years 2003-2021. The line features 21 SKUs that can cover over 19 million vehicles on the road in the U.S. and Canada.

Continental OE Hybrid Battery Cooling Fans are now available for Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac ELR, Chevrolet Impala and Volt, Ford C-Max and Fusion, Honda Accord, Civic, CR-Z, and Insight, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, Lexus CT, RX 400h, RX450h, RX450hL, and UX250H, Lincoln MKZ, Mercury Milan, and Toyota Avalon, Camry, Highlander, Mirai, and Prius.