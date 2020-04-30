Hunter Engineering launches new company website

Hunter has launched a newly re-designed company website.

The new hunter.com includes a new layout for presenting product information, features and company news designed to enhance the customer experience.

“We believe the new Hunter.com is the most fun, informative and easy-to-use site we’ve ever provided for our customers to explore Hunter products and services,” said vice president of marketing Pete Liebetreu.

Hunter regularly refreshes its website to improve visitors’ experiences. This iteration brings more in-depth testimonials, product comparison tools, ROI calculators and industry insight content. Industry insight pieces, such as Benefits of Wheel Alignment, are written by Hunter experts to keep shops and their customers better informed about current industry trends.

Hunter Engineering Company makes alignment systems, wheel and tire service, brake service and inspection lane equipment.

www.hunter.com