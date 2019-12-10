Hunter earns its 300th patent

Hunter Engineering was recently granted its 300th US patent. Hunter is the first company in the undercar equipment industry to reach this milestone.

Hunter has a team of 75+ mechanical, electrical and software engineers who are responsible for the exclusive patents which make Hunter equipment the most productive undercar service equipment in the industry. Hunter’s team is the largest wheel service engineering staff in the world.

“Rather than grow through acquisition, Hunter Engineering invests in organic growth through product development,” said executive vice president and chief operating officer Nick Colarelli. “Our team of engineers are constantly challenged to solve problems in unique ways. This leads to products that are packed with compelling features and benefits that our customers appreciate.”

Hunter’s engineering team typically is granted 7-10 patents a year, including 18 in 2019.

“Our patent portfolio is an asset that helps us keep our competitive edge. Hunter’s research and development team of product development veterans is second to none. Give them a problem and they will design a solution,” Colarelli said.

www.hunter.com