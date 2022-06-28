How to Stay Safe While Riding Your Motorcycle

Riding a motorcycle can be an excellent way to travel. There is nothing quite like being able to ride on 2 wheels out on the open road. However, it’s crucial that every motorcyclist keeps safe at all times, even if this is easier said than done.

This article will show you how too you can stay safe on the road.

Wear a Helmet

While you may prefer to not wear a helmet, wearing one can potentially save your life. Even the best motorcycle accident lawyers san diego has will tell you to wear a helmet. They’ve dealt with many cases that could have had a better outcome if the motorcyclist had been wearing a helmet.

Don’t be another statistic. Wear a helmet and live to see another day.

Make Sure You Can Handle Your Bike

Know whether or not you can easily handle your bike. When you sit on your motorcycle, your feet should touch the ground.

If you have to stand on tiptoes, it means your bike is too big for you.

Does the bike feel a little too heavy as well? If it does feel too heavy, it probably is.

Inspect Your Bike

Before you head out on any journey, be sure to inspect your bike. Check the following:

The tire pressure and wear

The mirrors

The lights to see if they work

If there are any leaks

If there are any loose bolts

If you can see anything else that may indicate an issue

The oil levels

The chain and suspension

If you find that something is wrong with your motorcycle, get it repaired ASAP. The sooner you do, the safer you will be on the road.

Choose An Easy Route

No matter where to travel, choose an easy route. No route should be more than you can handle. Ideally, you will take a route that you’re familiar with.

When you take a familiar route, you can focus a little more on safety. If you’re taking an unfamiliar route, it should ideally be one that is as flat as possible.

Focus At All Times

When driving a car you have a roll cage to protect you. When riding a motorcycle you have a rib cage to protect you.

Focus at all times and you’re less likely to have an accident.

Use Your Mirrors

Your mirrors are there to help you check what’s around you. Use them at all times. Check them before you make a turn, but also move your head and look behind you.

Be Happy When You Ride

If you ride when you’re angry or tired, you could be prone to an accident. Remember:

You’re the only one on the road who’s looking out for you

If you find yourself distracted, stop and take a break

Ride when you’re happy so you ride much more safely.

Use the above tips to help you to be safe when you’re out on the road. The safer you are, the more likely you are to reach your destination.