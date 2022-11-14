How to Customize Your Car

Cars are more than just a mode of transportation. Their exterior and interior represent your personality and interests. Many people spend a lot on customizing a vehicle to their tastes. In 2020, 91.5% of American households owned at least one car. If you also want your car to reflect your interests, consider these ways to customize your automobile.

1. Paint Your Car

If you want your vehicle to stand out, consider painting it a bold color like red wine or yellow. You can use more than one color, do stripes of different paints and even add graphics. If you’re painting your vehicle on your own, remember to prep the vehicle using chemicals to remove the old paint and wash away the debris. Use masking tape on the windows and areas you do not want to paint. After prepping, put two to three coats of primer on the car’s body and sand it down for a finish. You can then paint your car with the chosen color. Use spray paint to get an even layer, and paint at least seven to eight coats. This process can be complicated, and we recommend getting professional help to ensure a pristine look.

2. Apply for a Personalized Number Plate

Some people get personalized number plates to have their car represent their personalities. You must first choose your desired plate from the DMV’s website. Some people select numbers that match their birthdays or anniversaries. After checking the plate’s availability, you can submit the special interest license plate application to the DMV and pay a fee to buy your chosen number. This process can take around eight to 12 weeks.

3. Get LED lights

LED lights come in a variety of shapes and colors. You can add them in place of your headlights as they last longer and are energy efficient. LED strip lighting can also give car accents. Consider getting the same color of accent lights as the car’s paint, as it will help complement it better. Vehicle LED lights are widely available, and you can easily purchase them from an online website like XK Glow.

4. Get New Upholstery

Aside from the exteriors, you can also personalize your car’s interior with custom upholstery. Upholstery refers to the car’s interiors, such as seats, rugs, and door panels. You can choose the color, material, and pattern of the upholstery.

Aside from personal preference, value functionality when choosing the upholstery’s material. For example, the leather may be expensive but is long-lasting and easy to clean, while suede is cheap but is challenging to clean spills. Most people prefer vinyl for its accessibility and easy maintenance.

5. Change Your Headliner

Your headliner refers to the roof of your car. You can customize your headliner to suit your aesthetic. For example, you can have a starry top and give your car an ‘outdoors’ touch. Or you can go for luxurious branding by having a white leather headliner. You can also use faux leather, such as suede, to get the same look for less. You can also get a Velcro product to induce comfort and coziness. You can DIY your headliner using online videos. Some companies change your headliner, but that can be expensive and cost around $500 to $1000, depending on the material and customization.

Endnote

Your car is one of your most prized possessions. Consider personalizing it with your flavor. You can give it a vibrant paint that reflects your personality, get a customized number plate, or decorate it with LED lights. You can also customize the interior by getting new upholstery and headliner. While you can DIY these changes, hiring a professional will be more efficient.