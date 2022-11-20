How the Automotive Industry Is Betting on Hemp

There is currently a revolution that is taking the automotive industry by storm, and this revolution has not just to do with the technology of driving the vehicles but also the materials that are being used to make these vehicles. When it comes to front runners in this regard, hemp is taking the number one spot, and carmakers are beginning to take note of this. Hemp is more durable and eco-friendly than a lot of the options that are being used in the automotive industry, and if you are interested in how hemp may be taking over the future of the automotive industry, keep reading as we explore more.

The History of Hemp

Hemp is the name on everyone’s lips lately, but what exactly is it and where is it rooted? Well, hemp is a variety of the female cannabis Sativa plant, and it has been used for centuries to make a wide variety of products such as paper, rope, and fabric, to name a few. The hemp plant is also a source of CBD, a compound that has been shown to have a long list of health benefits when using consumption devices like a Vaporizer, such as anxiety relief, pain relief, anti-inflammatory properties, and antidepressant properties, to name just a few. Hemp was once a major crop in the United States, but in 1937, its cultivation was banned when the political climate changed and Harry Anslinger, who was the Federal Bureau of Narcotics Commissioner, developed a powerful anti-marijuana voice. Anslinger’s campaign was against cannabis and resulted in the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937, which made the importation, cultivation, possession, and distribution of cannabis regulated.

The Resurgence of Hemp

In the United States, however, we are seeing hemp make a comeback thanks to changes in federal law. In 2018, what is known as the “Farm Bill” was passed, which removed hemp from the list of controlled substances and made the substance legal to cultivate in the United States. Since hemp has become legal in the US, the hemp industry has grown rapidly, with farmers planting hemp on more than 1 million acres of land in the year 2019.

The Automotive Industry’s Interest in Hemp

There is growing interest in hemp in the automotive industry for many reasons. For one, hemp can be used to make a variety of car parts, such as door panels, sets, and dashboards. In addition to this, hemp can also be used as a sustainable material that can work to reduce the carbon footprint of a car. If that wasn’t enough, hemp can also be used to make bioplastics, which are plastics that are made from renewable sources such as plants.

Ford’s Bet on Hemp

Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is one of the automakers that has placed all of its chips on hemp. The famous company has been using hemp to make car parts since 2018, and they have plans to increase the use of hemp material in the company in the future. In addition to that, Ford is also working to develop bioplastics that are made from hemp, and these bioplastics can be used in cars.

BMW’s Bet on Hemp

BMW was established in 1916 and is another automaker that is betting on the hemp plant. The company has been using hemp fiber to reinforce plastic parts since as early as 2007 and has plans to increase its use of hemp in the future. In addition to that, BMW has also been working on developing bioplastics made from hemp that can be used in cars, which is looking very promising for hemp.

More states are beginning to legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use, so it is no surprise that this substance is being used in a variety of different industries. There are many uses for cannabis, and one of these uses is in the use of cars and trucks in the automotive industry. This works to reduce carbon emissions and improve overall performance, which is two positive benefits. Hemp can be used as a source of fuel, it can be used in batteries, and hemp plastic is very strong and versatile, which means it can be used in a variety of car parts.