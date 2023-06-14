How robust aftermarket employment is

Employment counts from across the automotive industry are on an upward trend. And the automotive aftermarket leads the way.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants released first quarter employment change data. In March 2023, automotive parts and accessories stores led the industry with an 8.9 per cent increase compared to March 2022.

In automotive repair and maintenance employment, counts increased 5.3 per cent over the previous year.

However, parts and accessories wholesales saw a 9.3 per cent decrease in employment counts over the previous year.

Metalworking machinery manufacturing noted a decrease of 4.7 per cent at the end of the first quarter.

On the manufacturing side of things, vehicle parts and accessories manufacturing saw a slight increase of 0.8 per cent compared to 2022. But things were even better for the motor vehicle manufacturing industry — its increase of 3.7 per cent in March now has the sector approaching pre-pandemic figures.

Overall, employment in the automotive industry was up 2.2 per cent to 556,100 employees from 554,200.

“Despite a select few areas, the automotive industry saw notable increases in employment counts at the end of the first quarter,” said DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King. “The auto industry has seen continued strength into 2023 as employment has remained robust.”