How many people quit or were let go from their jobs

Years of data point to one clear fact about Canadian workers: They are not afraid to quit a job.

North American payroll provider Wagepoint released research data that showed employment trends and terminations from nearly 30,600 small businesses across Canada over a three-year period.

The small businesses — those having between one and 200 employees — reported about 223,400 terminations of hourly and salaried employees from the start of 2021 up to Dec. 10, 2023. More than 57,500 were labelled as an outright quit or quitting to take another job. Nearly as many (about 56,000) jobs were terminated due to a shortage of work or the end of a contract.

Wagepoint reported that 5,178 quit to ‘return to school’ and 648 quit to ‘start a new business.’

And in each of the reported years, the younger you are, the more likely you quit or were terminated. Those aged 20-29 topped hourly position terminations every year. Worked aged 30-39 led salaried position national terminations in each of the last three years.

“It’s been a challenging three years for all Canadian businesses and Canadian small businesses in particular. The challenge is that we are on trend for slower hiring and slightly higher terminations for the second half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2023,” said Shrad Rao, CEO of Wagepoint. “But trends can quickly change, we are betting on the grit, determination and resilience of Canadian small businesses to find a way to thrive in 2024.”