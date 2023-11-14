How Canadians are feeling towards EVs today

Canadians need more education around everything related to electric vehicles, a new report suggested. That includes more details about ownership, infrastructure and insurance.

BrokerLink, a property and casualty insurance brokerage, commissioned a survey of Canadians and found that availability of charging infrastructure (89 per cent) and range anxiety (84 per cent) are two of the biggest factors when it comes to switching from an internal combustion engine car to an EV.

It also found that seven in 10 (71 per cent) Canadians are not willing to give up their gas-powered vehicle just yet.

That said, about six in 10 (59 per cent) of Canadians who don’t currently have an EV are excited to drive one in the future. And the same number of people reported that they’ll consider an EV the next time they go shopping for a new vehicle. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of respondents put environmental reasons, including reducing their carbon emissions, at the top of the list as to why they want to own an EV.