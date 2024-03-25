Holly announces rebrand

Holley Inc. announced it will be rebranding Holley Performance Products to Holley Performance Brands.

This change, the company said, marks a strategic shift, highlighting the company’s ambition to broaden its reach and impact within the high-performance automotive aftermarket industry.

In a move to diversify its offerings and address a broader spectrum of automotive enthusiasts, Holley Performance Brands is transitioning from its historical emphasis on classic muscle and trucks. The company now organizes its products into distinct categories: domestic muscle, modern truck and off-road, euro and import and safety and racing.

This new structure, it said in the announcement, aims to cater more effectively to a diverse clientele by providing specialized products and services tailored to various automotive interests.

The rebranding consolidates Holley’s portfolio under one banner. The Holley Performance Brands umbrella features a range of names, including APR, Dinan, Simpson, Flowmaster and others.

“The rebranding to Holley Performance Brands marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Matthew Stevenson, president and chief executive officer at Holley. “Our strong and diversified brand portfolio and alignment along our new vertical groupings are fueling our transformation and will help drive innovation and growth.”