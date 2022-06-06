Hitachi Astemo names new director

Hitachi Astemo Americas announced Ryan Pelkey’s promotion to director of sales for the Hitachi Astemo Americas aftermarket division.

The announcement comes after Gary Plover moved up to become the company’s vice president and Americas aftermarket business division head. Pelkey will report to Plover and lead the Americas aftermarket business unit’s sales activities for Hitachi.

In his role, Pelkey will work closely with the company’s sales managers and distributors in each territory to continue to provide high quality parts and service to Hitachi’s customers.

“I am excited to lead the Hitachi Astemo Americas Aftermarket Sales team,” said Pelkey. “As we continue to expand coverage with the highest quality parts, I am certain our strong team, coupled with exceptional fill rates and our on-time delivery strategy, will propel us toward a very successful future.”

He has been with the company since 2018 and previously served as previously served U.S. retail sales manager. Pelkey has 15 years of sales experience within the automotive aftermarket.