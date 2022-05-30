Hitachi Astemo expands ignition coils

An expansion of its ignition coil lineup brings Hitachi Astemo Americas offerings of the product up to 276 SKUs that cover 260 million vehicles in operation.

Hitachi Astemo’s ignition coils are designed to perform consistently in extreme temperatures and humidity, deliver consistent voltage output at various load and RPM levels and are subjected to extensive testing before packaging.

“As representatives of a trusted brand, our Hitachi Astemo team is dedicated to engine management systems – the parts that power the heart of your vehicle,” says Ryan Pelkey, North American marketing manager at Hitachi Astemo. “When we decided to expand our coverage, we kept our focus on the categories where we have extensive OE experience.”