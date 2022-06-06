Highlights of CRP’s latest releases

CRP highlighted six recent new parts releases, all from its Rein brand

The Water Pump Service Kit is available for multiple applications for Volvo and Land Rover with inline 6-cylinder engines. It features an upgraded metal impeller. The kit includes a steel gasket, thermostat assembly, multi-rib drive belt, all accessory drive belt tensioners and idlers as well as all needed hardware for a complete solution.

An engine mount for 2005-09 AudiA4 Quattro 2.0L has its design based on the OE mount. Rubber components match the shore hardness of the original mount to ensure maximum performance and longevity.

The Turbo Oil Return Pipe is for multiple BMW applications. It is manufactured with premium OE quality material to withstand the demands of turbo oil systems. It is designed as a direct replacement to the OE part.

The Turbo Coolant Line is also for BMW applications as well as Mercedes. It is designed to withstand the high demands of power turbo systems. It’s resistant to excessive heat, oil, and ozone factors that break down rubber and cause premature failure.

A breather valve for multiple applications for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, and Volkswagen is designed to be a direct replacement for the breather valve, identical to the OEM. Restores proper factory crankcase pressure.

A breather hose has multiple applications for Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen. It is designed to be direct replacements for OE hoses, identical to the OEM. Resistant to heat, salt, road debris, oil and other contaminants.