Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week 2021 to be a virtual event

Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ’21 (HDAW 2021) conference organizers have announced the annual event will be held virtually Jan. 25-28.

The virtual conference will feature traditional HDAW opening sessions with the HDAW 2021 co-chairs and a comprehensive conference program that will provide highly useful information on doing business in the current environment. The conference will feature education workshops including SOLD! (Service Opportunities & Learning Day), designed for distributors with service and repair technicians. Additionally, the highly popular pre-scheduled One-on-One meetings between distributor and supplier executives will also be held 100% virtual as part of HDAW 2021. More virtual programs to ensure industry leaders can glean the valuable information they expect from HDAW will be announced soon.

“While coming together this January isn’t safe or responsible for many in our community, HDAW conference organizers are hard at work creating a virtual experience to keep business partners connected and foster education opportunities despite the circumstances,” said Bill Hanvey, president and chief executive officer, Auto Care Association (parent association of HDDA). “To keep the heavy-duty aftermarket running on all cylinders, coming together digitally and staying connected can help companies continue to navigate the road ahead safely.”

“HDMA represents the commercial vehicle supplier community, and our members have concerns about the safety of their customers and their staffs in such uncertain times,” said Tim Kraus, president and chief operating officer of the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA). “At the same time, they sincerely want the opportunity to get together with their customers. We are hoping that our newly developing plans for a virtual HDAW 2021 will provide the next best thing to an in-person event.”

“The current realities of the COVID-19 pandemic made this decision the right call,” added Angelo Volpe, executive vice president, CVSN. “The health and safety of both our distributor and supplier attendees is our main priority, and that is why moving the conference to a virtual platform is most practical. The HDAW owners are excited to announce additional virtual options for various conference elements in the near future.”

Historically, HDAW has hosted more than 2,500 heavy-duty aftermarket professionals for four days of education workshops and product training. The conference traditionally features a Product Expo with the latest and greatest heavy-duty parts and services on display, as well as various networking opportunities and social activities to give the industry quality opportunities to collaborate, connect, and get business done.

Registration for HDAW 2021 will be announced shortly.

www.hdaw.org