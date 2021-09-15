Great in-car entertainment options

Today, you can choose from many modern cars, including electric vehicles that are sustainable and using clean energy but also most cars offer enhanced entertainment options from high-quality surround systems to touch screens that allow you to play your favourite games during your car ride. In this article, we will review some great entertainment options accessible in some top models.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla became famous thanks to its advanced technology that offers autopilot mode to the customers. The self-driving option is available with the Tesla Model 3. However, it does require supervision from the driver.

Not only Tesla provides sustainable electric vehicles that use cutting-edge technology, but they have also invested in great entertainment options in their vehicles.

Actually, the famous brand is offering high-quality entertainment options for their users. In fact, they are famous for their advanced entertainment system. You can watch your favourite Netflix TV shows, browse the web, listen to your favourite songs or podcasts and also play immersive mobile games.

More specifically, you can play games while you’re waiting for your car to finish charging. But, it’s also worth noting that you can play your all-time favourite games with the steering wheel. When it comes to the gaming selection, you get to play in-built video games like Polytopia, CupHead, Fallout Shelter, BeachBuggy Racing 2. In addition, there are classic games like solitaire, Centipede, chess, Lunar Lander, and many other games.

BMW X5

This is spacious and luxurious model that is well-known as one of the most accomplished SUVs. If you’re looking for a smooth and controlled ride, then make sure to check out this model. When it comes to the entertainment options, they are equally impressive.

If you buy the entertainment package, your car will come with an in-built rear entertainment system. This is great when you want to be able to relax in the back seat and watch your favourite films or listen to music. There are two-touch displays for this purpose along with headphones, CD, DVD, and Blue-Ray player.

Mustang Mach-E

Mustang Mach-E is a high-end, fully electric model that shares the same name as the first pony car. This is a high-performance SUV that surpasses every expectation. It has a great range, 88kWh battery, and dual motors.

Also, it comes with 4G connectivity, a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, along with a wireless phone charging pad. The cloud-based connectivity is really impressive, and you can catch up, watch your favourite YouTubers and listen to great tracks from the 10-speaker premium audio system. Overall, it has great options for anyone that is looking for a fast, cutting–edge car that produces zero emissions.