GMB releases free wheel hub assembly guide

GMB, one of the largest global manufacturers and suppliers of OE and aftermarket automotive products, has released a new downloadable PDF, The Repair Shop’s Guide ToThe Wheel Hub Assembly.

The 16-page resource is meant to be a resource to shops offering wheel hub repair services covering everything from what makes for quality parts to troubleshooting suggestions.

The guide can be found on the GMB website at URL. There is no cost for the download. Only an email address is required.

“GMB manufactures high-quality ABS sensors, preloaded hub bearings, roll-formed hubs and triple-lip wheel bearing seals, which makes us the go-to source for wheel hub assemblies,” said Sarah Porter, marketing manager at GMB. “Our team is committed to supporting our customers with not just great products, but helpful content that makes installation and repair easier for shops and DIYers.”

Here are some of the topics covered in The Repair Shop’s Guide To The Wheel Hub Assembly: