GM partners with Telus on auto connectivity

Next-generation vehicles in Canada under the General Motors brand are set to be connected to Telus’ 5G network, the companies recently announced.

“Connectivity is already transforming the ownership experience for our drivers, and that trend will accelerate with our next-generation offerings,” said Scott Bell, president and managing director of GM Canada, in an announcement. “As we move to 5G, GM will introduce a range of new convenience and entertainment features as well as new driver-assistance technologies on our journey to zero crashes and zero congestion. Working with Telus, we can develop and foster much of that innovation right here in Canada.”

It’s the first time GM has chosen to work with a domestic communications company to provide connected-vehicle services for Canadian customers.

In the announcement, the two companies said they’re collaborating to enable high-performance wireless network capabilities that will meet the unique needs of an all-electric and autonomous vehicle future. Network enhancements will include:

Improved roadway-centric coverage

Faster music and video downloads with higher quality

Faster, more reliable, and secure over-the-air software updates

Faster navigation, mapping, and voice services

GM is expecting to have its first vehicle with built-in connectivity to Telus’ network for its 2025 model year. The announcement also noted that GM’s fifth-generation rollout will allow for current 4G LTE-equipped model year 2019 and newer vehicles to be able to migrate to the new network. That means current GM brand owners in Canada will be able to experience the same faster connectivity speeds, along with some of the same performance benefits, of future 5G-equipped vehicles.

The announcement is another step forward in the nearly 20-year relationship between GM and Telus, said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of the telecommunications company.

“Our expanded agreement builds on our mutual commitment to service excellence, technology innovation and our collective belief in a purpose-driven culture to make the world a better place,” he said in a statement. “Telus is proud to leverage the skill, customer centricity and passion of our team, in a potent combination with our expansive 5G network, to keep GM’s customers and our fellow citizens safe and connected — now and for years to come.”