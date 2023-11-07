Get top training tips in the latest issue of CARS

Check out the latest issue of CARS magazine for a whole collection of training insights.

The cover feature takes a dive into key training topics for shop owners, service advisors and technicians. We have insights from management coaches and training experts, with all sorts of advice to help you improve in the shop and deliver a better experience to your customers.

Our columnists also share their viewpoints on improving yourself and your business. We have Greg Aguilera highlighting the importance of investing in yourself. He’s covered off topics such as investing in your staff with proper training, investing in giving them right tools and now it’s time to look inward. Don’t forget about investing in yourself.

All businesses rely heavily on Google reviews. But what happens when you get bad feedback? Joe Flammer explores how to navigate this tricky area.

We also have Alan Beech who shares findings from a group he recently coached. He set them out to pose as customers. They were surprised to find service advisors who seemed off-put by their presence. He shares lessons on how to be a more welcoming advisor.

We have our usual sections so don’t forget to check Letters, News — which includes an EyeSpy spotlight — Class Act with Holland College in PEI, By the Numbers and our Car-toon in the back.

Adam Malik’s editorial dives into how other customer service industries are keeping up with the times — it’s time the aftermarket followed suit.

So grab your copy or the digital edition and flip through all these insights!