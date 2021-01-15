Genuine Parts Company appoints new president

Genuine Parts Company announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed William P. Stengel to the position of president.

Stengel previously served as executive vice-president and chief transformation officer of the company and becomes only the eighth president in the company’s 93-year history. He will continue to report to Paul Donahue, chairman and CEO.

“Will is an exceptional talent, and his proven leadership and relevant experience make him an excellent choice as the Company’s next President. His promotion is also a reflection of our board and management’s ongoing commitment to succession planning for the Company,” Donahue said. “As chief transformation officer, Will has led the effective and disciplined management of our transformation initiatives while also taking on various operational and strategic responsibilities. As president, he will continue to lead these efforts and work alongside me to further develop and advance our strategic roadmap and execute our growth and productivity initiatives.”