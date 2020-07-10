Gary Hoover joins National Tire Distributors

Gary Hoover has joined National Tire Distributors (NTD) as director of sales for British Columbia.

His focus will be to oversee the territory managers and inside accounts managers across British Columbia, as well continue to build and maintain relationships in that market.

Hoover was most recently with OK Tire as national director of business development responsible for all OK Tire related sales and franchise activity nationally. Previously to this role, Gary was with GITI Tires Canada as the senior regional manager for Canada.